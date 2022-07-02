apricus wealth LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.