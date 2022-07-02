apricus wealth LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

apricus wealth LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $184.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

