apricus wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

