apricus wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

apricus wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

