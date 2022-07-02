apricus wealth LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 964,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,137,000 after purchasing an additional 472,839 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

