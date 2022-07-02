apricus wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.91 and a 200-day moving average of $519.43. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.