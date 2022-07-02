apricus wealth LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

apricus wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $237.97 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.54 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

