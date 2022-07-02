ArbitrageCT Trading 41.4% Lower This Week (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $20,103.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.19 or 1.00014602 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Coin Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

