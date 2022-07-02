Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a current ratio of 41.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

