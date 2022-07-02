Arcblock (ABT) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and $1.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

