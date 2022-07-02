Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 1,826,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

