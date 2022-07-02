Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 1,826,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
