Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Plans $0.49 Interim Dividend

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.489 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 34.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Ardent Leisure Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.