Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($107.45) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $90.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.31. Arkema has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arkema will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.6665 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

