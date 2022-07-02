Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 352,780 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,780 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PPL were worth $64,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PPL by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $14,613,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

