Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,434,071 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,434,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,430,000. Oracle accounts for 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

