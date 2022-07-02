Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.12% of Valmont Industries worth $56,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.88.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

