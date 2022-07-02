Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 3,512 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $66,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

