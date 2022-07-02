Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,502,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 1.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $222,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.34. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

