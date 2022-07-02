Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $49.30 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $49,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth $237,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 14.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

