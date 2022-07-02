Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $73.07 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,119 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $73,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

