Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $81.27 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,289 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.03% of Envista worth $81,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Envista by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

