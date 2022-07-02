Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $135.38 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,383,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NEE stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

