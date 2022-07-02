Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of ASHTF stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

