ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

ASMIY opened at $225.00 on Friday. ASM International has a 1-year low of $222.55 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.55.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $442.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.23 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 27.67%. Analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.3356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ASM International’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

