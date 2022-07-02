ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €940.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASML. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,021.28) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($898.94) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($601.06) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,010.64) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.