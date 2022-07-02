ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,415.36 ($29.63).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($50.30) to GBX 2,500 ($30.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($47.23) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.48) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($601,309.88).
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.
