Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.12 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.