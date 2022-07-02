Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $485.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

