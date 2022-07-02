Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.