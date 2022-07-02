Asset Dedication LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

