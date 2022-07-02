Asset Dedication LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,110 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,586,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,819,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,031,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 697,097 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

