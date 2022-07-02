Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.67. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

