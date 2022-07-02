Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 19,135 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

