Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 97,265 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,506,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 110,272 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,377,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,224,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 97,219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

