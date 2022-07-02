Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 790.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.19 and a 200-day moving average of $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.