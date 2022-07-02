AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($147.22) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($128.82) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.55) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.22) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £115 ($141.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £105.46 ($129.38).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £107.54 ($131.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,568.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,029 ($98.50) and a twelve month high of £110.54 ($135.62). The company has a market capitalization of £166.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.89.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

