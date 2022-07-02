Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

