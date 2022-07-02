Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $35.16

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.16, but opened at $33.50. Atlanticus shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 136 shares.

ATLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $544.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.12). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

