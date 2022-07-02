Auctus Market Capitalization Achieves $144,579.11 (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $144,579.11 and approximately $453.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

