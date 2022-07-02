Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as low as C$1.66. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 18,100 shares.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$131.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.