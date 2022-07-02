Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.60 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.31) to GBX 498 ($6.11) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 660 ($8.10) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.80.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.