Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.60 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.31) to GBX 498 ($6.11) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 660 ($8.10) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.80.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.