Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $31,013,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1,318.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after buying an additional 295,033 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

