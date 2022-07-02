Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.13.

ALV opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

