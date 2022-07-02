Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $40.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

