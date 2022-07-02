Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £5,380.38 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,600.88).

LON:AV opened at GBX 401.60 ($4.93) on Friday. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.44). The company has a market cap of £11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 424.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.61) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 520 ($6.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.38) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 525.71 ($6.45).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

