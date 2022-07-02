Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Down 8.3%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Get Ayala alerts:

About Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.