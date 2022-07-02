B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ RILYT opened at $23.16 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

