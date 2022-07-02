BabySwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. BabySwap has a market cap of $24.80 million and $2.01 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00150806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00688487 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00086554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016276 BTC.

About BabySwap

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,695,640 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

