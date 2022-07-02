Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000.

Shares of NYSE BBDO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,888. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

