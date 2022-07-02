Bank of America Cuts Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $5.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,813,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

